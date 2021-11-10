6 Million Tourists have Visited Christo’s Wrapped Triumphal Arch

Approximately 6 million tourists and Parisians have visited the wrapped Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The installation, whose dismantling began in early October, was Bulgarian Christo's dream project, which his nephew, Vladimir Yavashev, carried out a year after his death.

Revenues for Paris are estimated at about 235 million euros.

The data on the number of visitors to the packed monument are from the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau - an organization whose activities are related to the promotion of the French capital as a tourist destination.

It is clear from them that thanks to the project of Christo and Jean-Claude, in 16 days the Arc de Triomphe has attracted 4 times more tourists than traditionally for a whole year.

We remind you that the monument is dedicated to the French who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their homeland. Its birth year is considered to be 1836. The Arc de Triomphe is located in the center of Place Charles de Gaulle.

The Arc de Triomphe, packed for 16 days, has attracted almost 6 million people, and another 685 million worldwide have followed Christo and Jean-Claude's project through various media.

This is stated in a joint statement of the organizers of L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, Paris (1961-2021) from September 18 to October 3 in Paris.

The work was available without restrictions, tickets or reservations, and even fans and curious people were invited to touch the fabric and ropes with which one of the greatest symbols of France and Europe was wrapped.

Anne Hidalgo, mayor of the French capital, commented that the work of Christo and his wife had aroused "extreme enthusiasm" and that it was "a great tribute to those artists who, with their slightly crazy project, delighted everyone who loves Paris".

"This is how our capital constantly rediscovers itself and provides all its space for creativity and creative freedom," she added.

Nearly 350 people welcomed visitors and handed out free pieces of wrapping fabric. Most were from France, but represented about 20 different nationalities and spoke French, English, Italian, Spanish, German, Bulgarian, Chinese and Japanese.

Vladimir Yavashev, project director, thanked the enthusiasm and dedication of workers and partners, as well as President Emmanuel Macron, Anne Hidalgo and Philippe Belaval, director of the Institute of National Monuments of France.

According to the Paris Tourist Board, about 3.2 million people who visited the arch were tourists staying in the area or passing through the city for a few hours, and 1.1 million came specifically for the work.



/ClubZ