North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zaev: I will Stay to Keep the Democratic Majority

A decision was made today to postpone both resignations. We neither debated nor decided on them. When I resigned on 31 October, I said that I would help maintain the parliamentary majority and work to increase it if possible. Such is the responsibility to the state and the people. It makes perfect sense to work on this process.

This was said by the Macedonian Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Union (SDSM) Zoran Zaev after the meeting of the party leadership, which decided to postpone Zaev's resignation. He announced that he was resigning from the post of party leader and prime minister of the country on October 31 after the defeat of the local elections, BGNES reported.

"I sincerely expect there to be a stabilization of the democratic parliamentary majority. And above all, what is Euro-Atlantic, in support of our multi-ethnic society, which supports good neighborly relations and positive reforms in the country. For all these reasons, we are making current efforts that on October 31 I said that I would stay to help preserve the parliamentary majority and even increase it if possible. In the coming days we will find out what will happen," said Zoran Zaev after the meeting of the leadership of the ruling Social Democratic Union.

"At today's meeting of SDSM it was decided to make every effort to preserve the parliamentary majority. As is known, I posted a personal comment on Facebook where I stressed that it is very important that the country does not return to the past, to quarrels, as inside The country's Euro-Atlantic processes are at stake, both abroad and abroad, and we are in a pandemic, an energy crisis, and the government has taken serious decisions on these issues today, and responsibility is important, not only for every citizen of politicians", said Zaev and explained: It is definitely a question of temporary postponement of the resignations, in order to try to preserve the parliamentary majority in favor of SDSM.

BGNES reminds that late last night the Executive and Central Council of SDSM unanimously decided the Prime Minister and leader of the party Zoran Zaev to postpone his resignations until the processes in the country are normalized.

"I would like to inform you that after a fruitful and democratic discussion in which the members of the Central Committee of SDSM, given the development in the country and the momentum in which North Macedonia is in this period in which it is very important for the positive processes to continue, unanimously decided the chairman of SDSM and the prime minister to postpone their resignation for some time until the situation normalizes", said the chairman of the meeting of the Central Committee of SDSM Pero Kostadinov. According to him, the postponement of Zaev's resignation will be indefinite, as long as the situation in the country requires it. He expressed hope that everyone, especially politicians and officials, would adhere to the country's democratic course and that all together "they will continue on the European paths that mean progress." "SDSM today sends above all a message that it is open to all, that it is a party that unites ... We must reassure the citizens and not put fatalism in everything. As a state we must not allow new years of failure, new years, in which the democratic capacity will be violated, especially the progressive European opportunities that are opening up before us ", said Pero Kostadinov.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE called Zoran Zaev "a fraudster who must resign immediately". The Speaker of the National Assembly Talat Xhaferi supported the decision of the SDSM leadership. "Zoran Zaev made the right decision. I say this as a person who is part of the majority. We should not be guided by emotions," said Talat Xhaferi.

On Monday, VMRO-DPMNE submitted a request for a vote of confidence in Zaev's cabinet. The party leader claims support from 61 lawmakers in the RSM's 120-seat parliament. The vote should take place on Thursday, at the end of the day.



/BGNES