Pfizer Wants Permission in the United States for Booster Doses for Anyone over 18

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to allow the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine for anyone over 18 years of age.

The argument is that more protection is needed and that there is a danger of increasing the spread of the virus with holiday trips and gatherings.

After US regulators recently agreed that adults over the age of 65 and specific groups of people should have access to an additional dose of vaccine, Pfizer is now presenting a study of 10,000 people to prove it is time to move on to expanding vaccination.

According to the company's study, the 3rd dose received 11 months after the 2nd can restore protection against infection to almost 96%, even when the highly contagious Delta variant increases.

All study participants who received an additional dose were followed. Among the participants with a real vaccine, there were only 5 cases of people with symptoms of Covid-19, and of those who received a fictitious vaccine, there were 109 cases.

The Biden administration had initially provided boosters for all adults, but in September the Food and Drug Administration rejected the additional dose for younger people.



/BNR