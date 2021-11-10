How Covid Wards Work in Bulgaria when there is a Shortage of Nurses

Five sanitarians from the Vidin hospital have gone on hunger strike. Not a single nurse participates in it, Dr. Bogdan Tomov, deputy director of the hospital in Vidin, told BNR.

"There is no colleague in this hospital who has not taken their money from the front line pay," he assured.

The problem is that those who went on hunger strike do not have the required number of hours worked - 50% of all hours for the month, explained the deputy director of the hospital in Vidin.

The methodology for first-line workers has changed several times in a year and a half, Tomov said.

It is not correct to have such strikes at the top of the fourth wave and against the background of all other nurses and doctors who follow their medical duties, even though they are tired, Dr. Tomov thinks.

He called for an inspection to determine the situation at the hospital, adding that out of 250 employees, only 5 were dissatisfied.

The nurse at the hospital in Karlovo, Silvia Staykova, alerted that they work there in a situation of extreme shortage of nurses. Of the small number of nurses at work, one part is redirected to the covid sector.

"The management tried to applaud us, but there is no taff," Staykova commented on the show "Before All".

Staykova called on ministers and deputy ministers to equip themselves and enter Covid's wards to monitor the work.

"I want someone to come in and see this thing. (…) The conditions are disgusting, miserable. That's inhuman. "

There are at most two nurses per shift, said Silvia Staykova.

Until November 7, the nurse had a certificate for post-illness, and now she will have to take an antibody test.

"I will not be vaccinated. At least we decided - most of us say "no". There are few that say “yes”. Maybe couple of people. You know that the vaccine is a re-infection. I have not seen a specialist and I give him a vaccine, which I do not know what it is", the nurse motivates her choice.

"The Covid virus will remain. "Maybe some vaccines will be approved, it will be done once a year like the flu," Staykova said.

The situation in the country is dangerous, we have been sounding the alarm for three years, said Maya Ilieva, the chairwoman of the Bulgarian Nurses' Union, regarding the shortage of staff in hospitals.

According to Ilieva, there should have been an individual approach for the regional and municipal hospitals, where against the background of the shortage of medical staff a part of it covers a schedule both in the regular wards and in the wards where patients with coronavirus are treated.

Another problem is rising - when testing children, nurses in children's and school health care are also at the forefront, said Maya Ilieva.



/BNR