Bulgaria: About 60% of Young Students are Ready to Return to Class by Being Tested Twice a Week

Students in the 13 districts of Bulgaria, who already have tests and whose parents agree for the children to be tested twice a week, can return to class from today, November 10, the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science / MES announced. /.

Parents of 57.03 percent of first- to fourth-graders in municipalities with a total incidence of more than 250 per 100,000 people nationwide have agreed to have their children return to school by being screened twice for gentle COVID-19 tests during the week. In the other municipalities the primary classes are still studying in person. The classes in which more than half of the students will enter the class under the new conditions are 62.76 percent in the whole country. The rest will continue to study in an electronic environment.

In 19 districts, both parental consent and the number of primary school classes that will be attended in person are over 50 percent. More than half of the classes return to school in 21 districts.

The desire to restore the in-person training with regular testing of students is especially strong in Sofia. In the capital, the parents of 68.44 percent of young students agreed. Attendance classes can begin for 77.94 percent of classes.

In second place is the district of Dobrich. As of today, 66.6 percent of children from first to fourth grade in 70.18 percent of classes can go to school there.

In the "queue" are the schools in the Montana region. There, only 36.4 percent of parents agree that young students should be tested to return to class. Attendance classes can begin in 33.95 percent of elementary classes.

The penultimate in the list is Vidin district, respectively with 38.63 percent of submitted declarations of consent and 34.65 percent of the classes ready for face-to-face training.

Students in 15 districts of the country will continue to study online until the 200,000 more gentle tests for COVID-19 ordered by the Ministry of Health (MH) arrive. At the moment, these tests are not available at the Bulgarian Red Cross base in the village of Lozen and there is no information when they will be delivered. Last week, the Ministry of Health selected two types of antigen tests for students with a saliva sample and signed contracts with two distributors for a total of 400,000 units. One provider fulfilled its commitment for 200,000 tests, which were immediately distributed in 13 districts, including Sofia, the Ministry of Education and Science announced yesterday.

The delivery of the remaining half of the ordered amount of tests is expected for the districts: Plovdiv, Ruse, Haskovo, Burgas, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Lovech, Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pernik and Sofia region. Parents and teachers will be notified as soon as the tests arrive and will have at least two days in advance to prepare for the resumption of in-person training for children in first to fourth grade.



