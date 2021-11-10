Germany has the Highest Number of New Infections Since Beginning of the Pandemic

Over the past 24 hours, 39,676 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Germany, which is the largest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic. This was announced early this morning by the Robert Koch Institute for the Control of Infectious Diseases, DPA reported.

The previous peak of 37,120 was established on Friday, and a week earlier the figure was 20,398.

The institute also announced a record for new cases on a seven-day basis of 232.1 per 100 thousand inhabitants, which is the third day in a row with an increase in this indicator - on Monday the indicator was 201.1, and on Tuesday 213.7. A week ago the number was 146.6, and a month ago - 66.1.

The new data show that in the last 24 hours in Germany, 236 people died with a diagnosis of Covid-19, while a week ago their number was 194.

The institute estimates that 4,844,054 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country since the start of the pandemic, but the number is likely to be higher because many infections have not been identified or have been reported.

The number of patients with coronavirus in hospitals per 100,000 inhabitants and on a seven-day basis is an important indicator of the possible tightening of anti-epidemic measures. Yesterday it was 4.31, and on Monday - 3.93.

The German health minister said last week that the country was battling a fourth wave of a pandemic affecting the unvaccinated.



