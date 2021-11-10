Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max Temp Between 8°-13°C

Today it will be mostly sunny over the country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Before noon in some places in the plains and valleys there will be fog or low layered clouds. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13° Celsius. The atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the average for November - it will increase even more.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast before noon in some places with reduced visibility. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Temperatures will be without a significant daily course and the maximum will be between 8° and 11°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains, but it will be foggy in the morning on the peaks. A moderate to strong wind from the eastern quarter will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.



/Focus