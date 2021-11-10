COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4955 New Cases, 147 Deaths, 16, 988 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

643 003 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 4,955. 115,052 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 36,546 tests were performed, making them a total of 5,933,719. Of the medical staff, 16,435 were infected, including 4,472 doctors, 5,482 nurses, 2,874 paramedics and 339 paramedics. 8,526 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 747 are in intensive care units.

502 396 people were cured, of which 4 057 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 25,555, and 147 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,995,814, and in the past 24 hours 16,988 are the newly registered vaccinated. 85.25% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 95.92% of the dead were not vaccinated. 1,014 are newly admitted to hospital, and 90.63% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus