Sofia Municipality Imposed Fine of BGN 200,000 on Owner of the Building that Burned Down Today

Sofia Municipality imposed a fine of BGN 200,000 on the owner of the former Renaissance Theater for inaction, which led to damage to a cultural monument building, the press center of the Sofia Municipality announced.

Big Fire in the Center of Sofia

This is the maximum amount of the sanction provided in the Law on Sofia for damage to cultural monuments.

Experts from the Construction Control Directorates of the municipality and Vazrazhdane district will inspect the damage caused by the fire in the building at 61 Hristo Botev Blvd. by order of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

At the beginning of this year the owner of the building, "KG - Krassimir Georgiev" EOOD, was handed a protocol prescribed by the Ministry of Culture and "Architecture and Urban Planning" of Sofia Municipality for security of facades, emergency repair of the roof to prevent water from entering, as well as closing windows and openings to prevent unimpeded access to people in the building. The owner has not complied with the instructions, the municipality said.

The fire alert was received at 7:05 a.m. this morning. Immediately 8 fire brigades arrived at the scene. There are no data on injured persons. The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office will conduct an inspection, all versions are being checked, including arson.



/BNT