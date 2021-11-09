Sofia Municipality Imposed Fine of BGN 200,000 on Owner of the Building that Burned Down Today

Society » INCIDENTS | November 9, 2021, Tuesday // 15:52
Bulgaria: Sofia Municipality Imposed Fine of BGN 200,000 on Owner of the Building that Burned Down Today BNT

Sofia Municipality imposed a fine of BGN 200,000 on the owner of the former Renaissance Theater for inaction, which led to damage to a cultural monument building, the press center of the Sofia Municipality announced.

Big Fire in the Center of Sofia

This is the maximum amount of the sanction provided in the Law on Sofia for damage to cultural monuments.

Experts from the Construction Control Directorates of the municipality and Vazrazhdane district will inspect the damage caused by the fire in the building at 61 Hristo Botev Blvd. by order of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

At the beginning of this year the owner of the building, "KG - Krassimir Georgiev" EOOD, was handed a protocol prescribed by the Ministry of Culture and "Architecture and Urban Planning" of Sofia Municipality for security of facades, emergency repair of the roof to prevent water from entering, as well as closing windows and openings to prevent unimpeded access to people in the building. The owner has not complied with the instructions, the municipality said.

The fire alert was received at 7:05 a.m. this morning. Immediately 8 fire brigades arrived at the scene. There are no data on injured persons. The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office will conduct an inspection, all versions are being checked, including arson.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, sofia, fine, Sofia Municipality
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria