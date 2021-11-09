Half of Ordered Covid Tests are Delayed. Students from 15 Bulgarian Districts are Staying Home

Students in 15 districts of the country will continue to study online until another 200,000 COVID-19 tests ordered by the Ministry of Health arrive.

Last week, the health ministry signed contracts with two distributors for a total of 400,000 units. One supplier fulfilled its commitment to 200,000 tests, which were immediately distributed.

The delivery of the remaining half of the ordered quantity is expected for the districts: Plovdiv, Ruse, Haskovo, Burgas, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Lovech, Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pernik and Sofia region.

At this time there is no information when the tests will be delivered.

Young students in the 13 districts, who already have tests and whose parents agree to be tested twice a week, can return to class from tomorrow, November 10. However, not all schools will resume face-to-face training immediately.

This week, 80% of the students from first to fourth grade are expected to attend the 140th school in Sofia. The school management also provided a tent in the yard for testing the staff.

In Varna, a little over 50% of primary school students return to class. 17 schools in the district remain distance learning because they have not received consent for testing from the majority of parents.

Testing will continue until the incidence drops to below 250 per 100,000 people.

In areas that currently remain online, parents and teachers will be notified as soon as the tests arrive. Thus, they will have at least two days in advance to prepare for the resumption of attendance for children from I to IV grade.



