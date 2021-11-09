Germans Claim to be Under the "Tyranny of the Unvaccinated"

Germany is currently "under the tyranny of the unvaccinated, who determine things for those two-thirds of the population who have already been vaccinated," World Medical Union President Frank Ulrich Montgomery was quoted as saying by Deutsche Welle.

The situation with the coronavirus in Germany continues to worsen - according to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of new infections per week per 100,000 population has exceeded 200. And since there are cases that are reported later, the prevalence is likely to be even higher. The dark record since the beginning of the pandemic was set only a few days ago - on Friday the newly infected in Germany were over 37,000, while only a week earlier their number was below 10,000.

"We are currently moving without navigation in the fog"

Although today the health system is able to take on many more new infections than before immunizations, as they prevent severe disease, doctors fear doubling the number of patients in intensive care units if the number of new infections continues to rise at this rate. Currently, there are nearly 2,500 serious cases - just as many as a year ago during the second wave, says intensive and emergency medicine expert Christian Karagianidis.

According to him, it is difficult to make long-term forecasts for the development of the pandemic, but based on the infections, it is possible to at least predict what will happen in the coming weeks. "What we can't predict is at what level things will calm down," he said. The reason: it is not clear what effect the requirements for "immunized or post-ill" and the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines will have. It is also unclear whether people will change their behavior and become more cautious. "We’re currently navigating through the fog without navigation," Karagianidis said.

"All non-immunized will become infected"

Andreas Gassen, chairman of the Federal Union of Health Insurance Physicians, has suggested that all those not immunized will be infected with the coronavirus in the fall and winter. Only immunization protects against COVID-19, says Gassen, adding: "It is a delusion to believe that if you avoid mass gatherings and wear a mask on public transport, you cannot catch the coronavirus."

Gassen is of the opinion that calm regarding the epidemiological situation will be established only when, indeed, the majority of people have been vaccinated or become ill. According to Gassen, the quota of those not immunized at the moment is 30 percent.

Sharp words

At the moment, Germany is "under the tyranny of the non-immunized, who determine things for those two-thirds of the population who have already been vaccinated," said Frank Ulrich Montgomery, president of the World Medical Union.

He emphasized that it was no coincidence that he used the word "tyranny" because in countries like Portugal, where 97 per cent of people are vaccinated, restrictive measures have already been lifted - for the simple reason that there is no need for them.



/Dnevnik