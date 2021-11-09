When Can We Expect The First Snow in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 9, 2021, Tuesday // 10:12
Bulgaria: When Can We Expect The First Snow in Bulgaria Pixabay

It is possible that the first snowflakes will be on the Monday after the elections, but it is not very clear whether it will snow next week.

This is what the climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts on bTV. The cooling will be felt today, and in the second half of the month there will be fog.

The beginning of winter will be felt in December, but no "terrible cold" is expected, the professor added.

Rainfall over Western and Southwestern Bulgaria is not expected this week, but it may rain in other parts. Abnormally warm weather goes away and on November 16-17 there will be negative temperatures.

