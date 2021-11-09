Big Fire in the Center of Sofia

Big fire in the center of the capital. An emblematic building, a cultural monument, is burning at the crossroads of Hristo Botev and Todor Alexandrov Boulevards. The building used to be a cinema then turned into a disco. It has cultural signifance.

The area is smoky. 8 fire trucks put out the fire. According to eyewitnesses, 15 people who were homeless lived inside.

There is no information about dead and injured people, material damage has been inflicted.

According to an eyewitness, a wood stove was recently purchased, which may be the probable cause of the fire, but it is yet to be established.

"At 7:05 a.m. a signal was received for a fire in a former disco. The building has been abandoned for many years. Although measures have been taken to enclose it and prevent outsiders from entering, we find that the ignition was caused by people they probably inhabited the building, so far we have not found any residents, that is, there are no endangered people," senior commissioner Veselin Getov, director of the Sofia Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population, told BNT.

"Public transport is running, the trams are passing them according to the fire-fighting activities. A station travels to the scene of the accident, which will record all the gases in the atmosphere, but at the moment fire-fighting is still going on," added Krassimir Dimitrov, director of the Emergency Aid and Prevention Directorate to the Sofia Municipality.



