A Bulgarian with COVID-19 Jumped from Terrace of Intensive Care Unit in Blagoevgrad Hospital

Society » HEALTH | November 9, 2021, Tuesday // 09:48
A 60-year-old man, accommodated in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, jumped from the balcony. Fortunately, he was not injured, the BGNES correspondent in Blagoevgrad reported.

The incident happened at 02.30 tonight. The man, who entered with his wife a few days ago, removed the oxygen mask, left the ward and jumped from the balcony.

The intensive care unit is on the first floor, but from the park in front of the ward the height is 3 meters. After the incident, he was returned to the ward, explaining that he could not stand the sight of the bedridden patients.

The patient is from a village near the town of Kresna, his wife is placed in another ward of the hospital, also with COVID-19.

On Monday, a 70-year-old man, also with a coronavirus infection, jumped from the 7th floor of a hospital in Petrich and died on the spot.

/BGNES

