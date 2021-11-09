There is No One Left to be Vaccinated in Portugal

From one of the most affected by covid to one of the most vaccinated nations in the world, Portugal no longer has anyone to vaccinate. 98 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and the other two percent are children under 12 years of age.

The miracle of mass vaccination is attributed to a high-ranking officer in the Portuguese navy, Henrique Gouveia e Melo. The former submarine commander was appointed to lead the vaccination program earlier this year. This has become a task that Melo performs with military precision.

Three hundred vaccination centers have been opened in the country. They initially housed troops to make logistics as flawless as possible. The blue-eyed general, dressed in a uniform, wearing the badge of a multi-headed snake that eats viruses, has become a well-known image on Portuguese television.

Persuasion of the nation began with the vaccination of several servicemen. The media reacted quickly and did not allow anti-vaxers to abuse TV time.

Just a month ago, the country's healthcare system collapsed: the British version of the coronavirus and the country's holidays led to a surge in infected and overcrowded hospitals, forcing authorities to transport patients abroad.

The success of vaccinations follows a grim period earlier this year. Relaxation during the holidays and the resurgence of the British version of the coronavirus have led to overcrowded hospitals. At the height of the crisis, the health system was on the verge of collapse and patients were transported to foreign hospitals.



/BGNES