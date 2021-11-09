Danish Authorities are Returning the Health Pass, Facing a Third Wave of the Pandemic

The Danish government has proposed the return of the digital health pass to be presented by Danes when visiting bars and restaurants indoors at a time when the country is entering the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

Denmark was one of the few countries to lift almost all remaining restrictions in September after a third wave of infections in the spring and summer, thanks to comprehensive quarantine measures imposed last Christmas.

However, the daily number of infections has risen steadily to about 2,300 in recent days from just over 200 in mid-September.

"Several European countries are now in the middle of their fourth wave of coronavirus. In Denmark, we are heading towards a third wave," Health Minister Magnus Hojnike said yesterday during a televised press conference.

The health pass, which is usually presented through an application on Danes' mobile phones, is used to prove that the holder has been vaccinated or has tested negative for coronavirus.

The measure, proposed by the government, which must be approved by parliament to take effect, also requires the health pass to be presented at indoor gatherings of more than 200 people, such as visiting cinemas and theaters.



/BTA