Ukraine with New Anti-Record of Deaths from COVID-19 in Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | November 9, 2021, Tuesday // 09:29
Ukraine has registered a new anti-record for the deaths of Covid-19 for the last 24 hours, Reuters reported. For the last 24 hours, the death toll was 833. For comparison, the previous anti-record was set on November 6, when the death toll was 739.

The new cases of infection for the last 24 hours in the country are 18,988.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3.11 million cases of infection and 73,390 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the country.

