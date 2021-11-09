Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with a Cold Front through the Country, Max Temp Between 12°-17°C

Temperatures will begin to fall, the maximum will be between 12° and 17° Celsius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Georgi Tsekov.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be significantly higher than the average for November. A cold front will pass through the country today. Cloudy weather will prevail in some places, mainly in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind, in Eastern Bulgaria - a northeast wind. Cold air will penetrate with it and the temperatures will start to decrease.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. There will be light rain in many places. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind and temperatures will drop. Maximum air temperatures: 13° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the mountains and in some places light rain will fall, over 2200 meters - light snow. A strong west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 9°C, at 2000 meters - around 4°C.



/Focus