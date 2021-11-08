Denislava and Martin will Represent Bulgaria with the "The Voice of Love" at Junior Eurovision 2021

Bulgaria returns to the Junior Eurovision Song Contest after 5 years of absence. Denislava Dimitrova and Martin Stoyanov will represent the country at the prestigious competition on December 19, 2021 with the song "The Voice of Love" ("Glasut na Liubovta"). Bulgaria’s public television will again make the viewers empathize with the biggest international competition and will broadcast the event live on BNT 1. For the first time, the regulation allows the Bulgarian participants to vote from Bulgaria as well.

The duo was announced at a press conference on public television and Ligna Studios, where the authors of the song with which Bulgaria will participate became clear. Authors of the music and the English version of the lyrics are the work of Vasil Garvanliev, Davor Yordanovdki and Vesna Malinova from North Macedonia. The Bulgarian version of the song was written by Stan Stefanov. The stage presence of the Bulgarian participants will be taken care of by Marie-Sophie Chrysl, who has already worked with 7 different countries - participants in Eurovision 2018 in Lisbon.

"We are happy that after a 5-year break, the public television again gives a chance for the appearance of the young talents of Bulgaria in the" Junior Eurovision "contest. BNT 1 will broadcast the event live from Paris on December 19. Denislava and Martin need the support not only of our air, but also of the Bulgarians around the world and in our country ", commented Emil Koshlukov, General Director of BNT.

"After our last participation with Victoria Georgieva in the prestigious Eurovision Song Contest, it was important for us to continue to develop and impose Bulgarian talents on the international music scene. We realized that we have to start from the bottom up - from our children, in order to develop sustainable and competitive artists for the world markets,"said Genoveva Hristova, Managing Director of Ligna Studios.

"Bulgarian children are extremely talented. As mayor of Dobrich, I am honored that the Bulgarian representatives are from our region and have our undisputed support,"said Yordan Yordanov on the support provided by the municipality of Dobrich to the participants.

Denislava Dimitrova and Martin Stoyanov are from the vocal studio "Sarandev" in Dobrich. Their talent is recognized both in Bulgaria and abroad. They have won numerous awards, and music has been a part of their lives since early childhood. As a duet, they have performed together on stage since 2017 under the direction of Elena Karabelova, as their vocal pedagogue. Feverish preparations are underway, and the organizing team hints at the preparation of a fabulous Christmas extravaganza and lively stage effects.

This will be Bulgaria's sixth participation in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, and in 2015 our country hosted. We remind you that the 19th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held on December 19 in Paris and a total of 19 countries will take part in it. The grand winner will be chosen with a 50% jury vote and a 50% public vote. According to the regulations, for the first time Bulgarians will have the right to vote not only from abroad, but also from their homeland, and our young musical hopes will rely on the dedicated support of Bulgarians around the world. Each vote will be important for bringing our country closer to victory.

Expect the official presentation of the song "The Voice of Love" on November 13, Saturday in the show "The day begins with Georgi Lyubenov" on BNT 1.



/BNT Press Release