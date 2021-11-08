More than 250 Million Cases of COVID-19 in the World, Record Numbers in Eastern Europe

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world today exceeded 250 million, Reuters reported.

Some countries in Eastern Europe have registered record numbers, although the wave of coronavirus Delta infection is beginning to subside and many countries are easing trade and tourism restrictions.

The average number of infections has dropped by 36 percent in the last three months, according to a Reuters analysis. However, the virus continues to infect 50 million people every 90 days. This is thought to be due to the Delta variant.

By comparison, it took about a year to register the first 50 million cases of coronavirus infection.

Health experts are optimistic that many countries have overcome the worst of the pandemic thanks to vaccines and the natural defenses that organisms form when exposed to the virus. However, they fear that the colder weather and the upcoming gatherings on the occasion of the winter holidays may lead to greater morbidity.

"We think that from now until the end of 2022, we will be able to establish control over the virus and significantly reduce the number of infections and deaths," WHO spokeswoman Maria Van Kerchow told Reuters on November 3rd.

The number of those infected continues to rise in 55 countries around the world, with record levels of infection reported in Russia, Ukraine and Greece.

Eastern Europe is one of the regions with the fewest people vaccinated against covid, Reuters notes.



/BTA