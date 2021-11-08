Bulgaria: Are Schools Ready for the Testing of Young Students

Are the schools ready for mass testing and when will they open their doors to the little ones?

This was commented in "The Day Begins" by the directors of the 37th Sofia University "Raina Knyaginya" Tsvetomira Georgieva and the 56th Sofia University "Prof. Konstantin Irechek" - Dr. Evgeniy Baltakov.

Both agreed that schools could handle mass testing and had the opportunity to welcome the youngest as early as this week. The attitude of most parents of children from both schools is in favor of in-person training and testing of students.

According to the director of the 56th Sofia University, Evgeni Baltakov, however, testing is better done at home rather than in class, in order to avoid children's anxiety in the event of a positive result for COVID-19.

Tsvetomira Georgieva, director of the 37th Sofia University, is of the opposite opinion. According to her, it cannot be relied on that the test will be performed correctly at home due to the widespread attitudes against the coronavirus and the anti-epidemic measures.

Therefore, in the 37th school the psychologist and the resource teachers will be included in the testing, who will respond in case of unwanted emotional reactions in the children in case of a positive result.

This morning, parents from the town of Rakovski are collecting signatures against the mass testing of children at school. As of today, students in the city are undergoing distance learning due to increased morbidity. Parents insist that their children study in person without being tested at the entrance.

School principals commented that parents who oppose testing have the right to keep their children in distance learning and not let them in.



/BNT