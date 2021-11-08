Record Peak Incidence of COVID-19 in Germany

The incidence of coronavirus in Germany reached a record high for the pandemic - 201.1 per 100,000 population in the last week, AFP reported.

The previous peak of 197.6 per 100,000 was reached on 22 December 2020.

And while many in the country have been vaccinated against Covid-19, vaccination levels have stopped below 70 percent.

The three parties in Germany involved in coalition governance talks will present proposals today to tackle the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Welt newspaper reported, citing the deputy chairman of the Social Democrats in the Bundestag. Dirk Wiese.

The plan includes a proposal to return free coronavirus tests and will be discussed by the lower house of parliament this week.

The goal is for it to take effect before November 25, the date by which a state of emergency is declared in the country, Reuters notes. The proposal to return the free tests is to the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, which are negotiating a cabinet with the Social Democrats.

Doctors have backed calls for a reduction or elimination of research fees, which they say will maintain control over the spread of the coronavirus.



