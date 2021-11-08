Bulgarian Border: 30 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Lyaskovets

The number of illegal migrants detained by police on the streets of Lyaskovets in the evening yesterday and during the night reached 30. There are children among them. All have negative tests for Covid-19. They were interrogated with an interpreter and are to be transported to a refugee center.

The migrants were detained in groups on foot on the outskirts and on the streets of Lyaskovets. They have no identity documents, claim to be from Afghanistan and said in interviews with an interpreter that they were between 10 and 25 years old. Nearly half are minors.

During the night, they were taken for tests for Covid and for medical treatment at the hospital in Gorna Oryahovitsa. "No one was infected with a coronavirus infection, some of the young men and boys had leg injuries," the head of the Emergency Department, Dr. Deyan Georgiev, told BNR:

"In good general condition. All of them received medical treatment, bound with gauze and bandages. They are given masks. There was no one in critical condition or in poor health. "

This is the largest group of migrants detained in Veliko Tarnovo district. The foreigners are to be transported to a refugee center. Work on the case continues, police said.



/BNR