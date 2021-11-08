Russian Study: 300 Units of Antibodies Provide Complete Protection Against Delta variant of COVID-19

300 international units of antibodies in the blood are needed for complete protection against the Delta coronavirus variant. This was announced to the Russian newspaper "Izvestia" Alexander Ginzburg, director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology "Gamaleya".

We found that 300 international banding antibody units provide complete protection against the Delta variant. But if you have 500 units or more, this is ideal for protection against COVID-19 infection, says Academician Ginzburg.

The study, conducted with the assistance of Moscow's health authorities, involved 4,000 residents of the Russian capital.

According to the director of the research center, restrictions to combat the coronavirus are virtually useless if they are not combined with the required level of vaccination. He recalls that according to the calculations of the Moscow City Hall, the number of vaccinated has quadrupled on a daily basis, "and should increase 10 times." Then, in Ginzburg's words, "we will be able to overcome this infection in a few months."

/BTA

