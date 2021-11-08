Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny until Noon, Clouds and Light Rain in the Evening

Today by noon it will be mostly sunny over most of the country, and the fogs in the lowlands and plains will gradually dissipate. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the afternoon from the west the clouds will start to increase, and in the evening in places in the north-western regions it will rain lightly. A light south wind will blow, which will be oriented from the northwest in the evening. It will remain warm for the season with maximum temperatures between 17° and 22° Celsius. The atmospheric pressure will slowly decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.

There will be significant low clouds over the Black Sea coast in the morning, in some areas it will be foggy. Sunny weather will prevail around and in the afternoon, but in the evening from the west the clouds will increase again. A light south wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 16-20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 14-15°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains until noon. In the afternoon the clouds from the west will increase and thicken, but will remain almost without precipitation. It will blow to a moderate southwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 19°C, at 2000 meters - about 12°C.



