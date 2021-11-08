COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1256 New Cases, 69 Deaths, 4,766 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

632 762 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1,256. 112,845 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 16,626 tests have been performed, making them a total of 5,849,046. Of the medical staff, 16,292 have been infected, including 4,448 doctors, 5,443 nurses, 2,840 paramedics and 337 paramedics. 8,491 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 732 are in intensive care units.

494 843 people were cured, of which 993 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 25,074, and 69 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,965,571, and in the past 24 hours 4,766 are the new registered vaccinated. 85.99% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 89.86% of the dead were not vaccinated. 303 are newly admitted to hospital, and 91.42% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus