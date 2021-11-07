Bulgarian Health Minister Katsarov: The Measures are Working

250,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the last 2 weeks. This was stated by the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov in "The day begins with Georgi Lyubenov".

According to Katsarov, the measures work because they reduce the number of newly infected, and people comply with the requirements for a green certificate.

Since Monday, we have created conditions and rules for students to return to classrooms, in a safe environment.

Our main task is to protect society from the spread of the epidemic, added Katsarov.

According to him, it is normal to have people who are worried, but on the other side are the children for whom everything must be done so that they do not learn from home. The concerns are healthy because they will allow the process to be carried out in the best way, the health minister said.

He expressed confidence that education authorities would provide a safe environment in schools.

We are prepared, we can do it, added Katsarov and rhetorically asked what is the other opportunity to attend school.

He reported that 15% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were fatal, so the infection could not be described as a mild flu. The hospitals are supplied with oxygen, with all the necessary medicines, Katsarov assured.



/BNT