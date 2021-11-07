Drone Assassination Attempt on the Prime Minister of Iraq

November 7, 2021, Sunday
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi survived an assassination attempt by drone attack tonight on his residence in Baghdad, the AP reported. According to two official sources, seven of the prime minister's bodyguards were injured in the attack on the heavily guarded Green Zone in the Iraqi capital.

Kazimi later wrote on Twitter that he was feeling well and "among his people." According to him, the "missiles of betrayal" will not shake the "heroic security forces". The prime minister called on his fellow citizens to remain calm and restrained in the name of Iraq.

It is not known who is behind the attack and so far no one has claimed responsibility. It comes during a confrontation between security forces and pro-Iranian Shiite militias, which have been camping outside the Green Zone for nearly a month.

They are challenging the results of the parliamentary elections in which they were defeated.

