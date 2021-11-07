Drone Assassination Attempt on the Prime Minister of Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi survived an assassination attempt by drone attack tonight on his residence in Baghdad, the AP reported. According to two official sources, seven of the prime minister's bodyguards were injured in the attack on the heavily guarded Green Zone in the Iraqi capital.

Footage by @Mustafa_salimb shows the moment Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence came under drone attack as guards try to intercept the drone.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/w4LRiFcCsA — Baxtiyar Goran ☀️ (@BaxtiyarGoran) November 7, 2021

Kazimi later wrote on Twitter that he was feeling well and "among his people." According to him, the "missiles of betrayal" will not shake the "heroic security forces". The prime minister called on his fellow citizens to remain calm and restrained in the name of Iraq.

Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt, says military https://t.co/0lr1fMuPhf pic.twitter.com/bB0UzGcBx6 — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) November 7, 2021

It is not known who is behind the attack and so far no one has claimed responsibility. It comes during a confrontation between security forces and pro-Iranian Shiite militias, which have been camping outside the Green Zone for nearly a month.

US condemns attack on Iraq PM as ‘apparent act of terrorism’ https://t.co/PIKp8X5u51 pic.twitter.com/V3E9knyyZ4 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) November 7, 2021

They are challenging the results of the parliamentary elections in which they were defeated.



/Nova