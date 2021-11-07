Deputy Health Minister: Full Lockdown is Not Appropriate Measure, Only Weapon is the Vaccine

"Full lockdown is not an appropriate measure at the moment, it is better to partially close, which has already been introduced in Bulgaria." This was stated to BNR by Dr. Toma Tomov, Deputy Minister of Health.

He predicted that this would not be the last wave of Covid and called on all people to be vaccinated because "it is the only effective medical weapon against the coronavirus":

"The presence of a compact mass of unvaccinated people is a prerequisite for the emergence of new variants of the virus, which can be much more dangerous and current vaccines do not work against it. ... We decide to have a new Covid wave when we refuse to vaccinate ".

Dr. Tomov commented that an expert discussion on the topic is currently being held, but according to him it is too early to introduce a green certificate for the presence of antibodies.

"A decision is yet to be made by the experts," he said, adding that the topic was being discussed by expert communities across Europe and that no decision had been made anywhere yet.

According to the Deputy Minister, if the parents are vaccinated, they will provide a safe environment for the students, which will also affect the safe environment in the schools:

"Currently, the best solution is to test children in schools with gentle tests. ... Managing these tests is a matter of goodwill, it is high time we organized ourselves for the common good and well-being."

Asked whether the Ministry of Health will stimulate vaccination among students, Dr. Tomov pointed out that several thousand children over the age of 12 have already been vaccinated:

"Yes, we call on any parent who deems it necessary to vaccinate their child. I would vaccinate my child if the age of 5 years is added to the vaccine summary."



/BNR