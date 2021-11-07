Deputy Health Minister: Full Lockdown is Not Appropriate Measure, Only Weapon is the Vaccine

Society » HEALTH | November 7, 2021, Sunday // 10:16
Bulgaria: Deputy Health Minister: Full Lockdown is Not Appropriate Measure, Only Weapon is the Vaccine Pixabay

"Full lockdown is not an appropriate measure at the moment, it is better to partially close, which has already been introduced in Bulgaria." This was stated to BNR by Dr. Toma Tomov, Deputy Minister of Health.

He predicted that this would not be the last wave of Covid and called on all people to be vaccinated because "it is the only effective medical weapon against the coronavirus":

"The presence of a compact mass of unvaccinated people is a prerequisite for the emergence of new variants of the virus, which can be much more dangerous and current vaccines do not work against it. ... We decide to have a new Covid wave when we refuse to vaccinate ".

Dr. Tomov commented that an expert discussion on the topic is currently being held, but according to him it is too early to introduce a green certificate for the presence of antibodies.

"A decision is yet to be made by the experts," he said, adding that the topic was being discussed by expert communities across Europe and that no decision had been made anywhere yet.

According to the Deputy Minister, if the parents are vaccinated, they will provide a safe environment for the students, which will also affect the safe environment in the schools:

"Currently, the best solution is to test children in schools with gentle tests. ... Managing these tests is a matter of goodwill, it is high time we organized ourselves for the common good and well-being."

Asked whether the Ministry of Health will stimulate vaccination among students, Dr. Tomov pointed out that several thousand children over the age of 12 have already been vaccinated:

"Yes, we call on any parent who deems it necessary to vaccinate their child. I would vaccinate my child if the age of 5 years is added to the vaccine summary."

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lockdown, vaccine, COVID-19, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria