COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2826 New Cases, 65 Deaths, 6,749 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
631 506 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,826. 112,651 are the active cases in the country.
During the past 24hrs, 46,388 tests have been performed, making them a total of 5,832,420. Of the medical staff, 16,269 have been infected, including 4,444 doctors, 5,435 nurses, 2,838 paramedics and 337 paramedics. 8,370 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 732 are in intensive care units. 493,850 people were cured, of which 661 for the last 24 hours.
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 25,005, and 65 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,960,810, with 6,749 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 86.38% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 98.46% of the dead were not vaccinated. 359 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.42% of them have not been vaccinated.
/Focus
