Winter Tourism in Bulgaria: Will a Green Certificate be Required for the Ski Areas?

Business » TOURISM | November 6, 2021, Saturday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Winter Tourism in Bulgaria: Will a Green Certificate be Required for the Ski Areas? banskoski.com

"An extremely interesting tourist season awaits us. According to a survey by the Ministry of Tourism, 74 percent of Bulgarians believe that the conditions for winter tourism in the country are excellent. But in view of the pandemic, there are a number of requirements that are related to the epidemiological situation that we must comply with. One of them is the presence of a green certificate. This was stated to Nova TV by the Minister of Tourism Stella Baltova

In hotels, the presence of this document is not required. "But in order to use all services in accommodation and restaurants - you must show a document for vaccination, illness or a negative PCR test," said the Minister, adding: "We start the winter season without the requirement for a green certificate for ski areas and ski lifts.

According to the Minister, there will be no special COVID zones and quarantine hotels. "Every patient - goes to the hospital. There are special rules that have been developed jointly with the health authorities."

/BGNES

Tags: ski, tourism, winter, Bulgaria
