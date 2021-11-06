Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds and Fog followed by Sun Today with Max Temp Between 16°-21°C

This morning in places in the lowlands and plains of southern Bulgaria there will be low clouds or fog. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Over the western half of the country there will be variable, often significant clouds, but only in isolated places it will rain lightly.

Sunny weather with scattered high clouds will prevail over the eastern half, and low clouds will form over the extreme eastern regions in the evening. A moderate wind from the west-northwest will blow, in the afternoon it will be oriented from the north-northeast. Temperatures will drop and the maximum will be mostly between 16° and 21° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will continue to rise.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast, low clouds will form in the evening. A light westerly wind will blow, which in the afternoon will be oriented from north-northeast and will intensify. Maximum temperatures will be 16° -20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 14° -15°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Over the mountains in the western half of the country the clouds will be more often significant, but only in isolated places it will rain lightly. Sunny weather will prevail in the east. A moderate south wind will blow, which will intensify in the afternoon and will be oriented from west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.



