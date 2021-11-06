COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4734 New Cases, 185 Deaths, 20,272 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

628 680 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 4,734. 110,551 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 40,086 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 5,786,033. Of the medical staff, 16,234 were infected, including 4,435 doctors, 5,426 nurses, 2,829 paramedics and 336 paramedics. 8,262 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 724 are in intensive care units. 493,189 people were cured, of which 2,739 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 24,940, and 185 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,761,092 people, of whom 54,076 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,954,059, with 20,272 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 84.90% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 92.97% of the dead were not vaccinated. 910 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.78% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus