COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Here is Where You can Get Vaccinated on the Weekends

Outsourced vaccination points, where immunizations will be performed during the weekends:

Sofia:

The following external immunization points will be open on 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday):

- Druzhba neighborhood complex, Cultural House, with working hours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- The Mall, opening hours 1pm - 6pm.

- Bulgaria mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Paradise Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Ring Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Serdika mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- NDK Metro Station, with working hours 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Metro station "Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski "- from 12 noon to 5 pm

- Shop "METRO", with working hours 10 am - 6 pm

- New Bulgarian University, with working hours from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm

Varna:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) outsourced vaccination points will be located on the territory of Technopolis Varna 2 stores (267 Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.) and Metro (2 Atanas Moskov Str.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burgas:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) immunizations will be performed on the territory of the Metro store, with working hours from 9 am to 6 pm, in the Technopolis store from 12 noon to 6 pm, as and in RHI Burgas, with working hours from 10 am to 4 pm, DC "El Masri" from 10 am to 6 pm, in KOC Burgas - 9 am to 1 pm and MC "St. Nicholas the Wonderworker", with working hours from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Veliko Tarnovo:

On November 6 (Saturday) and November 7 (Sunday) an outpatient immunization station will be located at the Samovod Bazaar (in the Bread House), with working hours: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Sunday - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. .

Yambol:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) the immunization point will be located on the territory of the Technopolis store, with working hours from 10 am to 4 pm.

Gabrovo:

On November 6 (Saturday) an immunization point will be located next to the Technopolis store (10 Industrialna Street), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each vaccinated person will receive a gift card worth BGN 20.

Pazardzhik:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) immunization point will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis" (Blvd. "Stefan Stambolov" №13), with working hours from 10 am to 4 pm Each vaccinated person will receive a card -gift worth BGN 20

Plovdiv:

On November 6 (Saturday) and November 7 (Sunday) an outpatient immunization station will be located on the territory of the Metro store (135 St. Petersburg Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dobrich:

On 07.11 (Sunday) a vaccination point will be located in the Praktiker store, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blagoevgrad District:

On November 6 (Saturday) there will be vaccinations in the villages of Pirin, Gorno Spanchevo and Zornitsa, with working hours from 12:00 to 16:00.

Apart from the exported vaccination points, those wishing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during the weekends can also do so in the following offices on the territory of the country:

Sofia:

On November 6 (Saturday) the medical center "ReproBioMed" will work (residential complex "Ovcha Kupel", 28 Boycho Ognyanov Str.), With working hours from 8 am to 2 pm

The following immunization offices will be open on November 6 (Saturday) and November 7 (Sunday):

- "Medical Center - NI Pirogov" (21 Totleben Blvd.), with working hours from 8 am to 5.30 pm

- Medical Institute of the Ministry of Interior (79 Gen. Skobelev Blvd.), with working hours from 8 am to 4 pm

- Fifth Hospital Sofia (67A Stoletov Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- University Hospital "St. Ivan Rilski "(15 Acad. Ivan Geshov Str.), With working hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sofia district:

The following vaccination points will be open on 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday):

- UMHAT "St. Anna" (Sofia, 1 Dimitar Mollov Str.), With working hours from 8 am to 8 pm

- MHAT "Elin Pelin" (town of Elin Pelin, 15 Zdravets Street), with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm

On Saturday, an immunization office will work in the town of Etropole in the MHAT "Prof. Dr. Alexander Gerchev "(1 Brigadirska Str., office 1), working hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blagoevgrad District:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) immunizations will be performed in RHI Blagoevgrad, with working hours from 9 am to 12 noon.

In the town of Gotse Delchev there will be a vaccination point in MHAT "Ivan Skenderov" (54 Stara Planina Str.) - from 7 am to 2 pm, and in MC "Artro" (1 Paul Lenz Str.), With working hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the town of Razlog vaccinations will be carried out in ET Dr. D. DZHUPANOV-APIMP-IPPMP-ZDRAVE (8 Byala Reka Str.) - from 8 am to 12 noon.

In the town of Sandanski, the immunization point will be located in the Southwestern Hospital Hospital (in the park area), with working hours from 8 am to 12 noon.

Veliko Tarnovo:

The following temporary immunization offices will be open on 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday):

- RHI - Veliko Tarnovo (23 Nikola Gabrovski Str., Western entrance), with working hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- MOBAL "Dr. St. Cherkezov "AD (ul. Nish №1, office №212), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ruse county:

On 06.11 (Saturday) vaccination points will be opened in SBALPFZ "Dr. D. Gramatikov-Ruse" (Ruse, ul. "Aleya Lilia" №1), with working hours from 9 am to 3 pm, as and in MC-1 (Ruse, 36 Borisova Street), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday immunizations will be performed in MHAT "Julia Vrevska" (Byala, 62 Vasil Levski Str.), With working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Razgrad District:

On November 6 (Saturday) and November 7 (Sunday) in the town of Isperih, a temporary immunization station will operate at the Isperih Hospital.

Haskovo:

On November 6 (Saturday) the immunization office will work in RHI-Haskovo, with working hours from 8 am to 2 pm

On Saturday and Sunday, vaccines against COVID-19 will be given at the Haskovo Hospital, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Targovishte:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) vaccination points will work in MHAT Targovishte, with working hours from 8 am to 1 pm and in RHI-Targovishte from 9 am to 11 am.

Pleven:

On November 6 (Saturday) and November 7 (Sunday) immunization with a vaccine against COVID-19 will be performed at the St. Pantaleymon Hospital (24 Trite Bora Street).

Pazardzhik:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) there will be temporary immunization points in MHAT "Pazardzhik" (15 Bolnichna Str., Office 4) and MHAT "Higia" (3 St. Ivan Rilski Str., Office 203).

Smolyan District:

On November 6 (Saturday) there will be an immunization office at MHAT-Devin, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On November 7 (Sunday) there will be an immunization office in RHI-Smolyan, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Montana:

The following vaccination points will be open on 06.11 (Saturday):

- RHI - Montana (Zheravitsa Square № 3), with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm

- MC "City Clinic - St. Georgi "(92 Al. Stamboliyski Blvd.), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- MHAT "Dr. Stamen Iliev" (4 Sirma Voyvoda Str.), From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sliven:

On November 6 (Saturday), anyone who wishes can be immunized against COVID-19 at the Hadji Dimitar Hospital (5 Dimitar Pehlivanov Str.), With working hours from 4 pm to 5 pm.

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) the immunization office in MHAT "Dr. Ivan Seliminski" (1 Hristo Botev Str.) Will be open, with working hours from 9 am to 12 noon.

Pernik:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) the immunization office at DCC I will work, with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm.

Kyustendil District:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) vaccination points will work in RHI-Kyustendil (Kyustendil, Rumena Voyvoda quarter, Tintyava Street), with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm and in the town of Dupnitsa (1 Veliko Tarnovo Street), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stara Zagora:

On November 6 (Saturday) there will be an immunization point in DCC I (62 Ruski Street), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, vaccines against COVID-19 will be given in RHI-Stara Zagora (10 Stefan Karadja Street), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shumen:

On 06.11 (Saturday) and 07.11 (Sunday) will work the immunization office of "ASMP - MC St. Ivan Rilski "(1 Vazrazhdane Square - the old polyclinic, eastern entrance), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Silistra Region:

The following vaccination points will be open on 06.11 (Saturday):

- RHI Silistra (Silistra, 82 Petar Mutafchiev Str.), With working hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- MHAT Silistra (Silistra, 80 Petar Mutafchiev Str.), With working hours from 2 pm to 3.30 pm;

- Tutrakan Hospital (Tutrakan, 101 Transmariska Street), with working hours from 1 pm to 3 pm.

- MHAT Dulovo (town of Dulovo, 37 Rozova Dolina Str.), With working hours from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Vratsa:

On November 6 (Saturday) there will be outdoor vaccination points with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kaufland hypermarket, Lidl hypermarket (V. Kanchov Blvd.), Lidl hypermarket (Stoyan Str.) Daskalov "), and from 2 pm to 6 pm a team of RHI-Vratsa will immunize those interested in the Billa hypermarket (Sumi Square).



/Press Release Ministry of Health