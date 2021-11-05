Five Neighborhoods in Sofia Without Heating and Hot Water until Tomorrow Night

Business » ENERGY | November 5, 2021, Friday // 12:31
Bulgaria: Five Neighborhoods in Sofia Without Heating and Hot Water until Tomorrow Night Pixabay

An accident left five districts of Sofia without hot water and heating.

Musagenitsa, Darvenitsa, Mladost 1, Studentski grad and Malinova dolina are affected, it is clear from a reference on the website of Toplofikacia Sofia.

It is also cold in part of the Yavorov district - 64 Tsar Ivan Asen II Street, 66, 68, 70, Nikolay Rakitin Street, 4, block 77, block 78. The accident is expected to be fixed by 5 pm today.

In the other neighborhoods, however, they will not have heating and hot water until tomorrow night at 19:00.

