Five Neighborhoods in Sofia Without Heating and Hot Water until Tomorrow Night
An accident left five districts of Sofia without hot water and heating.
Musagenitsa, Darvenitsa, Mladost 1, Studentski grad and Malinova dolina are affected, it is clear from a reference on the website of Toplofikacia Sofia.
It is also cold in part of the Yavorov district - 64 Tsar Ivan Asen II Street, 66, 68, 70, Nikolay Rakitin Street, 4, block 77, block 78. The accident is expected to be fixed by 5 pm today.
In the other neighborhoods, however, they will not have heating and hot water until tomorrow night at 19:00.
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Additional Financial Assistance for Heating will be Provided
- » China is Increasing Coal Production. Calls on the Population to Stock Up on Food
- » Fuel Prices will Rise More by the End of the Year
- » EU Council: The European Union Must Use Nuclear Power to Ensure its Energy Independence
- » Taxes and Fees Reduced en masse in Europe as Measures Against High Electricity Prices
- » Protests over Еxpensive Еlectricity in Bulgaria, the State Announced Compensatory Measures