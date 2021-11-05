Mayor of Bulgarian Village Offers 4-star Holiday at the Seaside if A Person gets Vaccinated

Against the background of all attempts and organized campaigns for mass vaccination against COVID-19, the mayor of a Rhodope village offered an attractive offer to his villagers. Everyone who gets vaccinated in Zabardo will receive a free week-long holiday in a 4-star hotel in Primorsko. This was announced by Valentin Cherpokov, mayor of the village, famous as the Rhodope Hollywood. According to him, last night 15 people signed up for immunization, and this morning - two more.

About 500 people live in the village and only 30 are vaccinated. "We urge everyone to get vaccinated to stay alive. This is the only way. We have many acquaintances who lost the battle with the virus ", say the people from the village.

Many people in the village say they have never seen the sea in their lives. Others say they only went to sea once.

"The idea came to me because we had six dead in one week. This is a tragedy! I think that in this way I will make people get vaccinated ", says the mayor Cherpokov.

He explained that the holidays will be 100% sponsored by several transport companies in the region.



/Nova