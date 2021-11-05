Bulgarian Admiral: Modernization of our Army Can’t Compare to the Pace in Neighboring Countries
The Chief of Defense, Admiral Emil Eftimov, called for a broad political consensus on projects to modernize the Bulgarian army. It currently "does not correspond to the pace of armament and rearmament of neighboring countries," said Admiral Eftimov in a special interview with BNR.
Against the background of the lack of parliament adm. Eftimov warned:
"We do not correspond to the pace of armament and rearmament of neighboring countries. Due to the fact that there is no consensus for a shock development of the army's capabilities for large-scale modernization. And I am afraid that over the years it will be inadequate to what is developing in the region. It's not a good prognosis."
For this reason, when in the first quarter of 2022 our country receives a response to the request for 8 new fighter jets, there must be a parliament to approve the new financial parameters.
Parliament will also have to approve the investment cost for 3 coordinate radars, Eftimov reminded:
"What I hope is a broad political, public consensus for the army's modernization projects to work."
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Bulgarian Army will Assist the Interior Ministry in Guarding the State Border
- » Bulgaria: In September, Number of Detained Migrants was 28.9% Higher than in August
- » Foreigners with Positions in Bulgaria’s “Arsenal” Weapons Factory Left in Custody
- » Bulgaria: Customs Officers Found over 500,000 Pieces of Contraband Cigarettes
- » United States Successfully Tested Hypersonic Weapon
- » NATO Greenlights Idea of Building EU Rapid Reaction Force