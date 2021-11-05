Germany: Record Number of New Cases of COVID-19 in Germany for Second Day in a Row

A record number of new cases of coronavirus were registered in Germany for the second consecutive day in Germany - over 37,000, TASS reported.

The current peak value of nearly 34,000 new infections was reported only yesterday. However, the previous record was set more than half a year ago.

The Robert Koch Institute of Virology, which is under the auspices of the German Ministry of Health, today announced 37,120 confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, compared to 33,949 in the previous day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany, with a population of 83 million people, nearly 4.7 million have been confirmed infected.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the country in the past 24 hours were 154, compared to 165 in the previous day. More than 96,000 people have died in Germany since the pandemic began.

The epidemic situation in the country is deteriorating. The weekly index of spread of the infection (newly infected per 100 thousand inhabitants for a seven-day period) is 169.2. For comparison, a week ago it was 130.2.

Moreover, in the eastern provinces such as Saxony and Thuringia, this figure is about twice as high.

On Wednesday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country was facing a fourth coronavirus wave, which he called a "pandemic of the unvaccinated", TASS reported. Span complained about the slow pace of revaccination (booster doses of vaccine) against covid.

About two-thirds of Germany's population is fully vaccinated against the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus.

However, only 2 million people have received a booster dose of the vaccine, Span said on Wednesday. About 16.2 million people over the age of 12 have not been vaccinated at all.

The federal and provincial health ministers in Germany have gathered since yesterday for a two-day meeting in Lindau, at which a decision can be made to tighten the restrictive measures, notes AFP.



/BTA