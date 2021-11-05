COVID-19 in Austria: Restaurants and Hairdressing Salons in Vienna - Оnly for Vaccinated and Post-Ill

At a press conference today, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig announced new, tougher measures against COVID-19, which will take effect next week.

Catering establishments and hairdressing salons will only allow vaccinated or people who have had the disease. People without a green passport will not have the right to access events with more than 25 attendees. As before, the police will monitor compliance with the regulations.

The details of the new regulation are still being worked out and will probably be announced today at an all-Austrian meeting to discuss the situation in the country.

Michael Ludwig announced that a system for vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 12 will be set up. The city is also announcing a campaign to insert a third needle, which is an effective tool to protect against the coronavirus.

The mayor of Sofia expressed hope that the other provinces will follow the example of Vienna to implement stricter measures to limit the spread of the virus.



/BTA