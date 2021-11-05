Russia: For Third Day in a Row, More than 40,000 New Infections with COVID-19

For the third day in a row, more than 40,000 new infections with COVID-19 have been registered in Russia, TACC reports, explaining that 40,735 coronavirus infections have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of cases reaches 8,714,595, the Federal Operational Headquarters for Combating the New Infection announced.

In relative terms, the increase on Friday is 0.47%. In particular, 3363 cases of infection were detected during the day in St. Petersburg, 2835 - in the Moscow region, 1610 - in the Samara region, 798 - in the Voronezh region, 792 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Currently, 964,177 people continue treatment in Russia. The number of Russians cured of coronavirus has increased by 28,605 (a total of 7,505,971). The share of discharged patients decreased to 86.1% of the total number of infected. The death toll from coronavirus increased by 1,192 versus 1,195 days earlier.

A total of 244,447 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Conditional mortality from the disease (the final can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has risen to 2.81%, according to data from the headquarters.



/Focus