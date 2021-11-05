Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Today with Max Temp Between 18°-19°C

Today the country will be dominated by sunny weather with mostly high clouds. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the western part of the Danube plain and in the Upper Thracian lowland in the hours before noon there will be low clouds or fog. A light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southwest, which will warm it even more. The maximum temperatures will be from 18°-19° Celsius in the places with more permanent fogs to 27° -28°C in the regions sensitive to south wind, in Sofia around 23°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. There will be fog in some places along the south coast until around noon. Mostly moderate wind with a southern component will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 18° -22°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds. A moderate to strong southwest wind will blow, which will warm up even more and the maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 21°C, at 2000 meters - about 14°C. Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month and in the evening it will start to rise.



