COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4,662 New Cases, 166 Deaths, 20,776 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

There are 4,662 newly diagnosed persons with COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. 2,160 of them were detected by PCR and 2,502 by rapid antigen tests.

86.10% of the new cases, proven for the last 24 hours, are of persons who have not been vaccinated, the Unified Information Portal shows.

During the past 24hrs, a total of 39,333 tests were performed, 8,100 of which were PCR and 31,233 were antigenic. This is shown by the data of the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 227; Burgas - 268; Varna - 432; Veliko Tarnovo - 118; Vidin - 65; Vratsa - 138; Gabrovo - 91; Dobrich - 83; Kardzhali - 24; Kyustendil - 96; Lovech - 105; Montana - 85; Pazardzhik - 103; Pernik - 90; Pleven - 119; Plovdiv - 477; Razgrad - 71; Ruse - 125; Silistra - 57; Sliven - 93; Smolyan - 37; Sofia region - 151; Sofia city - 1 158; Stara Zagora - 205; Targovishte - 39; Haskovo - 88; Shumen - 64; Yambol - 53.

The confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Bulgaria at the moment are a total of 623,946. The active cases are 108,741. The cured persons are 490,450, of which 3,703 have been registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients with proven coronavirus infection placed in hospital facilities is 8,372. Of these, 710 are in intensive care units. The number of new patients in a hospital is 996, of which 89.16% have not been vaccinated, according to the Unified Information Portal.

At present, a total of 2,933,806 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria. 20,776 of them were applied during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Information System, the medical staff with which the new coronavirus has been confirmed in our country is a total of 16,162. Another 75 cases were registered in the past 24 hours. Of these, 12 were found by doctors, 25 - by nurses, 15 - by nurses and 23 - by other medical staff.

24,755 deaths were diagnosed with coronavirus infection. 166 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.

90.36% of the deceased were not vaccinated.



