November 4, 2021, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Health Ministry: People with Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases Can Get Vaccinated Pixabay

The Ministry of Health said that people with chronic and autoimmune diseases can be vaccinated against COVID-19 - the condition is that they are not in the active phase of the disease at the time of immunization.

Doctors will sign an additional form for patients with diseases. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Toma Tomov. Chronically ill people will now be able to get COVID vaccine, but provided:

"Possibility to postpone vaccination over time is the presence of acute inflammatory, acute infectious disease or other acute condition, decompensation of chronic diseases of the heart, lungs, kidneys, neurological complications," Tomov commented.

People with autoimmune disease could also be vaccinated, but the condition is that their disease is not in progress. In this case, we have to wait for a lull, after which a vaccine can be given, added Deputy Minister of Health Alexander Zlatanov:

"Not to underestimate the condition they are in and the fact that they cannot get a vaccine, but on the contrary, to follow the measures as much as possible, to limit their contacts because they are risky."

Vaccines may only be contraindicated for people who are sensitive to any of the ingredients described in this leaflet. The presence of antibodies will not be tested before vaccination, said Toma Tomov.

/Nova

Tags: COVID-19, autoimmune disease, chronic, vaccinated
