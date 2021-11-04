Bulgaria: Temperature Record in Targovishte

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 4, 2021, Thursday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Temperature Record in Targovishte Pixabay

A temperature record was registered in in the Bulgarian town of Targovishte. The thermometers showed 26.1 degrees Celsius. To date, the highest temperature, measured for November 4 in the city, was 24.5 degrees, said the head of the Meteorological Observatory in the city Krassimira Stoycheva.

According to the specialist, confirmed by a reference in the registers of the institution, the highest temperature reported in November was on November 9, 2000 - 27.6 degrees. The coldest in the penultimate month of the year in the region was in 1973, when on November 30 recorded minus 16.1 degrees.

On Friday the weather will be sunny. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop by 3-4 degrees, but it will still be warm, between 21-24 degrees Celsius.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: record, temperature, Targovishte, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria