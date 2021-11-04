Bulgaria: Temperature Record in Targovishte

A temperature record was registered in in the Bulgarian town of Targovishte. The thermometers showed 26.1 degrees Celsius. To date, the highest temperature, measured for November 4 in the city, was 24.5 degrees, said the head of the Meteorological Observatory in the city Krassimira Stoycheva.

According to the specialist, confirmed by a reference in the registers of the institution, the highest temperature reported in November was on November 9, 2000 - 27.6 degrees. The coldest in the penultimate month of the year in the region was in 1973, when on November 30 recorded minus 16.1 degrees.

On Friday the weather will be sunny. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop by 3-4 degrees, but it will still be warm, between 21-24 degrees Celsius.



/Nova