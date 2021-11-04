Bulgaria: Additional Financial Assistance for Heating will be Provided

"The Council of Ministers adopted a decree providing additional financial assistance to people who do not meet the conditions for energy assistance under the energy assistance program." This was announced at a briefing by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Galab Donev at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

The aim is to expand the circle of people who have access to energy support. Such assistance will be provided to all who exceed by up to BGN 30 the required minimum for applying for monthly assistance, persons registered with the Labor Offices for less than 6 months and people with more than 50% disability, single adults living alone, single parents of children up to 3 years, children and adults with disabilities. The documents of people who meet the new conditions, but have been denied the old rules by social services, will be reviewed.

For this purpose, BGN 15 million have been allocated, which will be directed to over 50,000 people in need.



/Nova