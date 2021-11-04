Bulgarian Ministry of Education has Specified which Children will Not be Tested for COVID-19

Society » EDUCATION | November 4, 2021, Thursday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Ministry of Education has Specified which Children will Not be Tested for COVID-19 Pixabay

Only students with a valid document for post-illness or vaccination (for children over 12) will not be tested. This was clarified by the Ministry of Education.

Children with special educational needs will be tested by their parents at home.

Private schools will also receive free tests for young students, the Ministry of Education and Science said.

/BNT

tested, children, students, COVID-19
