Bulgarian Association of Establishments: Recognize the Antibody Test for a Green Certificate!

Business | November 4, 2021, Thursday // 09:52
Currently, 42.2% of the employees of the establishments have completed vaccination cycle - this was stated in the morning block of BNT by Pavlin Petrov, Deputy Chairman of the Association of Establishments.

According to him, the antibody test for the issuance of a green certificate should be recognized in order to have relief for the sector.

There are closed restaurants, the decline is over 80%, there was not enough buffer in the introduction of the green certificate, said Pavlin Petrov.

We are on the edge, we can pay very little, from the very beginning we had very clear conditions - the antigen test to be available to all citizens, to be free, and not as it is now for citizens to pay BGN 10 for sampling, added Petrov.

