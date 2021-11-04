Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Some Fog with Max Temp Between 18°-23°C

Sunny weather will prevail today, but in the hours before noon in many places in the plains and valleys there will be fog, which in the western regions of the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian lowlands, where it will remain quiet, will last almost all day. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The wind from the south will intensify in the rest of the country, especially in Eastern Bulgaria, the Fore-Balkans and along the Struma Valley. Maximum temperatures will be between 18° and 23° Celsius, slightly lower in areas with persistent fog. The atmospheric pressure is close to the average for November - it will not change significantly.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. Before noon in places with fog. A light south wind will blow, which will intensify during the day. Maximum air temperatures: 16° -21°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 14° -15°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be sunny over the mountains. A strong southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 19°C, at 2000 meters - around 12°C.



