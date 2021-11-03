The Delta Plus Sub-Variant, which is already in Bulgaria, is 15% more Contagious than Delta

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases has identified 13 cases of the Delta Plus subvariant in genomic sequencing of samples with SARS-CoV-2, the health ministry said.

The samples were sent to NCIPD in the period September 30 - October 12 from 9 medical institutions from 6 districts of the country: Blagoevgrad - 2, Burgas - 4, Varna - 2, Kyustendil - 1, Sofia (city) - 3 and Stara Zagora - 1.

The patients ranged in age from 13 to 82 years, with a mean age of 48.5 years. Four of them ranged in age from 13 to 17 years.

This subvariant is 10-15% more portable than the original Delta variant, but there is no difference in the severity and duration of the disease.

The Delta Plus sub-option was documented for the first time in the world in May 2021. In mid-October, it spread rapidly in England and became the subject of intensified monitoring.

Currently, most cases are reported in the United Kingdom. Other countries affected in Europe are Germany, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Belgium and Romania.

Delta Plus is classified by the WHO and the European Center as a monitored variant.



/OFFNews