The Delta Plus Sub-Variant, which is already in Bulgaria, is 15% more Contagious than Delta

Society » HEALTH | November 3, 2021, Wednesday // 20:00
Bulgaria: The Delta Plus Sub-Variant, which is already in Bulgaria, is 15% more Contagious than Delta Pixabay

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases has identified 13 cases of the Delta Plus subvariant in genomic sequencing of samples with SARS-CoV-2, the health ministry said.

The samples were sent to NCIPD in the period September 30 - October 12 from 9 medical institutions from 6 districts of the country: Blagoevgrad - 2, Burgas - 4, Varna - 2, Kyustendil - 1, Sofia (city) - 3 and Stara Zagora - 1.

The patients ranged in age from 13 to 82 years, with a mean age of 48.5 years. Four of them ranged in age from 13 to 17 years.

This subvariant is 10-15% more portable than the original Delta variant, but there is no difference in the severity and duration of the disease.

The Delta Plus sub-option was documented for the first time in the world in May 2021. In mid-October, it spread rapidly in England and became the subject of intensified monitoring.

Currently, most cases are reported in the United Kingdom. Other countries affected in Europe are Germany, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Belgium and Romania.

Delta Plus is classified by the WHO and the European Center as a monitored variant.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Delta variant, COVID-19, Bulgaria, delta plus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria