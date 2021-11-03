Bulgarian Students Return to Class with Testing Twice a Week

From Monday, all students return to class, even in the areas of dark red, but with testing twice a week. This is done by order of the Minister of Health.

It emphasizes that there must be a safe environment for face-to-face training. This includes testing all children with gentle tests twice a week. Teaching and non-teaching staff will also be required to be tested if they do not have a vaccination, disease or antigen or PCR test certificate.

In municipalities where the 14-day morbidity is between 250 and 500 per 100,000 population, school authorities can choose between two options - 100% face-to-face training in a safe environment with or without testing, but for 50% of the classes according to a specific order determined by the Minister of Education. For a 14-day morbidity below 250 per 100,000 population, testing of children and staff is not required.

The order allows for on-site training to begin after November 8, but the specific dates for each school will depend on the readiness to introduce anti-epidemic measures. It is allowed to introduce the face-to-face training for separate schools or even separate classes, depending on the discretion of the educational institutions and the established organization.

It has not yet been decided who will take the children's tests - teachers or parents?

"The biggest concern is that teachers do not want to take students' tests. The reasons are concern for their lives and health. The second big reason is that they do not feel prepared for such an activity. This should also be related to payment ", said Dian Stamatov, director of 119 SU" Academician Mihail Arnaudov ".

"I do not think that all parents would show this self-awareness and responsibility so that children can learn in a safe environment. A teacher with 25 children, in my opinion, is almost impossible for him to do it alone, whether there will be a medical person who will facilitate, whether there could be mobile laboratories or volunteers from parents. I would be willing if it is necessary to help so that we can facilitate the beginning of the school day ", says Dimitar, who is the father of a student.



/Nova